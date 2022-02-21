Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80 to $5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. Materion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$5.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 136,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,751. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.