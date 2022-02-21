Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 807.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

