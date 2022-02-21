Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $609,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 590.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.02 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

