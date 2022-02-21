Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $316,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 284,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

