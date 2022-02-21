Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $134.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

