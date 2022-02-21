Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 19,719 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

