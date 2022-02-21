Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 567,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,603. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Maximus has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.