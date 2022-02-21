Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 5,076,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,950. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

