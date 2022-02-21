Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 5,076,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,950. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
