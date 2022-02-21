Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.