Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $206.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

