Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.18 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

