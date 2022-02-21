Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $206.16. 37,128,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

