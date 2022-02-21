Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.