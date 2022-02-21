Metronome (MET) Trading 34.2% Lower This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005883 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $84,592.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.95 or 0.06999220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.25 or 0.99745836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,850,967 coins and its circulating supply is 13,706,393 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

