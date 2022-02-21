Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $179.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

