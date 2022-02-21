Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $234.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.97. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

