Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.69 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

