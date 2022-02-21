Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.73 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 67.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 15,823.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

