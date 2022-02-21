Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 155.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,181,000 after buying an additional 122,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.