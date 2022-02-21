Michael Hughes Sells 346,920 Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) insider Michael Hughes sold 346,920 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £31,222.80 ($42,250.07).
LON:LOOP opened at GBX 8.68 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.72. LoopUp Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.
About LoopUp Group
Recommended Stories
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.