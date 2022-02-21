Michael Hughes Sells 346,920 Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) insider Michael Hughes sold 346,920 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £31,222.80 ($42,250.07).

LON:LOOP opened at GBX 8.68 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.72. LoopUp Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.