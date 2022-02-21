Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

