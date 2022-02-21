Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,639 Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 5.63% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter.

KFVG opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

