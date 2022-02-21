Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 42,897 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HEEM opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

