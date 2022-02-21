Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 134,428 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $101.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

