Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,910 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

