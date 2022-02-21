Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

