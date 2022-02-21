Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 325,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

XBI opened at $89.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

