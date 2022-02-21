Millennium Management LLC Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of West Fraser Timber worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,295,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

