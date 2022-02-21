Millennium Management LLC Purchases 990,517 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 501.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,517 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vertiv worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $5,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

