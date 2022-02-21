Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,043 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of FS KKR Capital worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $15,838,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FSK opened at $21.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.