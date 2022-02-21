Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $456,000 Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kraton by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 335,082 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 404,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

