Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $92,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,662,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $6.34 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

