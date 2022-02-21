Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $92,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,662,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $6.34 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

