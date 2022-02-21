Mizuho Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

