MKM Partners Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.