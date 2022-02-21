MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,453 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $76.36 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

