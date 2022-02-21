MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 308.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $177.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21.

