MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

