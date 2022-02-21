MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,873,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Castellan Group increased its position in Moody’s by 15.0% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $323.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

