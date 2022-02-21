MML Investors Services LLC Sells 455 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

