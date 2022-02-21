Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells $203,341.16 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

