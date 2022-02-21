Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,609 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.80% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $68,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 318.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.