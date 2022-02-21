Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of E2open Parent worth $66,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.