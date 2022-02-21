Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $70,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.35 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

