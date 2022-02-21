Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Masco worth $69,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.