Morgan Stanley Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

