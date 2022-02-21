Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Fortis worth $65,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

