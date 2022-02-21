Motive Wealth Advisors Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.