Motive Wealth Advisors Has $950,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.92. 177,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

