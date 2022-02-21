Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

