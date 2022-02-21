MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 7,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,750. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

